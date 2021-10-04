October 4, 2021
WVU Men's Basketball set to Host the Annual Gold and Blue Debut

West Virginia tips off the season Oct. 4 with the Gold and Blue Debut
The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the men’s basketball team will tip off the annual intersquad scrimmage with the Gold-Blue Debut on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum.

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m.

An officiated game between the Gold and Blue teams highlight just a few of the events that will occur. Other festivities include the introduction of the men’s players and staff and a speech from Bob Huggins. Additional events include highlight videos and performances from the Mountaineer pep band, cheerleaders and dance team.

Coliseum parking lots will be open free of charge.

