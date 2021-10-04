WVU Men's Basketball set to Host the Annual Gold and Blue Debut

West Virginia tips off the season Oct. 4 with the Gold and Blue Debut

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the men’s basketball team will tip off the annual intersquad scrimmage with the Gold-Blue Debut on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum.

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m.

An officiated game between the Gold and Blue teams highlight just a few of the events that will occur. Other festivities include the introduction of the men’s players and staff and a speech from Bob Huggins. Additional events include highlight videos and performances from the Mountaineer pep band, cheerleaders and dance team.

Coliseum parking lots will be open free of charge.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly