WVU Parts Ways with Men's Basketball Associate Head Coach Larry Harrison

On Thursday, the West Virginia University Athletics department announced it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison.

“I want to thank Larry for his years of service to Mountaineer basketball, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” head coach Bob Huggins said in a release by the University.

Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins’ coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Since 1989, Harrison was a part of 16 bids to the NCAA Tournament and three NIT bids. During Harrison’s tenure, Cincinnati advanced to the Final Four once (1992) and Elite Eight twice (1993, 1996). West Virginia won the 2010 Big East Championship and advanced to 10 NCAA Tournaments, including the 2010 Final Four and five NCAA Sweet 16s.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly