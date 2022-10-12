WVU Snubbed in Big 12 Preseason Awards
On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2022-23 men's basketball preseason awards as voted by the Big 12 coaches, naming TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. as Preseason Player of the Year while Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield was pinned as Newcomer of the Year, and Baylor guard Keyonte George was selected Preseason Freshman of the Year.
The Texas Longhorns had two selections on the All-Big 12 Preseason team in guard Marcus Carr and forward Timmy Allen. Kansas forward Jalen Wilson appeared on the first team along with Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, Baylor guard Adam Flager and TCU guard Mike Miles Jr.
2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 team
Adam Flagler - Baylor
Jalen Wilson - Kansas
Avery Anderson III - Oklahoma State
Mike Miles Jr. - TCU
Timmy Allen - Texas
Marcus Carr - Texas
Honorable Mention
LJ Cryer (Baylor), Keyonte George (Baylor), Kevin McCullar (Kansas), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Emanuel Miller (TCU),Tyrese Hunter (Texas), Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech).
