WVU Snubbed in Big 12 Preseason Awards

The Big 12 Conference announced its 2022-23 men's basketball preseason awards

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2022-23 men's basketball preseason awards as voted by the Big 12 coaches, naming TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. as Preseason Player of the Year while Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield was pinned as Newcomer of the Year, and Baylor guard Keyonte George was selected Preseason Freshman of the Year.

The Texas Longhorns had two selections on the All-Big 12 Preseason team in guard Marcus Carr and forward Timmy Allen. Kansas forward Jalen Wilson appeared on the first team along with Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, Baylor guard Adam Flager and TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. 

2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 team

Adam Flagler - Baylor

Jalen Wilson - Kansas

Avery Anderson III - Oklahoma State

Mike Miles Jr. - TCU

Timmy Allen - Texas

Marcus Carr - Texas

Honorable Mention

LJ Cryer (Baylor), Keyonte George (Baylor), Kevin McCullar (Kansas), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Emanuel Miller (TCU),Tyrese Hunter (Texas), Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech).

