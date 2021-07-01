Sports Illustrated home
Two WVU Guards Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Spencer Macke and Jay Moore opt to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia University basketball program lost both of their walk-on guards enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Earlier in the week, it was reported that West Virginia sophomore Spencer Macke entered the portal. Then, on Thursday, freshman Jay Moore followed suit. 

Macke, a native of Fort Thomas, KY, appeared in 10 games in the last two years. During his freshman season, he registered his first career bucket, hitting a three in the final stages of a 97-59 drubbing over Texas. He delivered another three the following game in a 74-51 win against Missouri. 

Moore made three appearances last season. In what would be his final game at WVU, the Beckley, WV native recorded versus Kansas State. 

Basketball

