WVU Women's Basketball Loses Starter Carter McCray to Big 10 School

Just last week, West Virginia women's basketball forward Carter McCray announced that she was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Now, McCray has found her new home for her final season of eligibility in the BIG 10.

Per Talia Goodman on On3, the former Mountaineers forward has committed to the Michigan State Spartans.

McCray started 26 games for the Mountaineers last season, averaging 6.5 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. The forward shot an impressive 59% from the field during her lone season with the Mountaineers. Now, she will be looking to make an impact on a Michigan State team that was a competitor in the Big 10 last season.

NEWS: West Virginia transfer Carter McCray has committed to Michigan State.



The 6-1 junior averaged 6.5 ppg and 5.3 rpg.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/gESAvGcJim — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 24, 2026

This will not be the first time that McCray has played in the BIG 10 conference, as she spent her sophomore season with the Wisconsin Badgers. There, McCray had the best statistical season of her collegiate career as she started in 29 games, averaging a career-best 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

What could McCray’s role with the Spartans look like?

The Spartans were 23-9 overall last season, and fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament just like the Mountaineers. However, their top scorer, Grace VanSlooten, was drafted by the Seattle Storm 39th overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft. VanSlooen earned all BIG 10 honors the past two seasons with the Spartans while averaging 15 points per game. The Spartans could be getting an underrated scoring threat in McCray, who shoots the ball efficiently.

Talent was never the issue for McCray with the Mountaineers, but rather the fact that the Mountaineers had several senior scoring options that hindered McCray’s ability to control the offense. Meme Wheeler playing the same position as McCray certainly hurt her ability to see the floor more than she already did, and left fewer opportunities for her down in the post.

The Spartans seem to be in a very similar situation to the Mountaineers. Both programs had a lot of success last season and made impressive runs in the NCAA Tournament. Now, they are both trying to replicate their success through the transfer portal. McCray has a ton of upside and, at worst, can be a solid contributor who can rebound well.

McCray will have one season of eligibility left to play with the Spartans after spending a season with Western Kentucky, Wisconsin, and West Virginia during her first three years in college.