Between the Eers: Chris Hall and Schuyler Callihan Preview EKU/WVU

Schuyler Callihan

The Between the Eers Podcast is back for its 5th season and for the first time, the guys will be on screen on all season long. 

Mountaineer Maven publishers Schuyler Callihan and Chris Hall break down West Virginia's season opening opponent Eastern Kentucky and discuss what to expect this Saturday.

Between The EERS

