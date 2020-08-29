PODCAST: Is WVU a Sleeper to Win the Big 12? QB Talk + More

On this week's episode of "Between the Eers," Chris and I discuss whether or not folks are "sleeping" on the Mountaineers and who might be West Virginia's starting quarterback. Is it Austin Kendall? Jarret Doege? Or just too early to tell?

Photo by Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Even in a year where Oklahoma is replacing a lot of their key playmakers and will be ushering in a young quarterback, I'm not confident that West Virginia is someone who should be "slept on". Now, that doesn't mean that I will be flat out wrong because I've been wrong before and will be wrong again. To me, the stars just don't line up for the Mountaineers to be in the top three or four of the league all season long and be in contention. Chris seems to think otherwise.

Do you see West Virginia as a sleeper in 2020? Also, let us know who you think will be the starting quarterback because right now, it's too early for any of us to tell.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_