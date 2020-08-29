SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeBetween The EERSFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

PODCAST: Is WVU a Sleeper to Win the Big 12? QB Talk + More

Schuyler Callihan

On this week's episode of "Between the Eers," Chris and I discuss whether or not folks are "sleeping" on the Mountaineers and who might be West Virginia's starting quarterback. Is it Austin Kendall? Jarret Doege? Or just too early to tell?

Austin Kendall (2)
Photo by Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Even in a year where Oklahoma is replacing a lot of their key playmakers and will be ushering in a young quarterback, I'm not confident that West Virginia is someone who should be "slept on". Now, that doesn't mean that I will be flat out wrong because I've been wrong before and will be wrong again. To me, the stars just don't line up for the Mountaineers to be in the top three or four of the league all season long and be in contention. Chris seems to think otherwise.

Do you see West Virginia as a sleeper in 2020? Also, let us know who you think will be the starting quarterback because right now, it's too early for any of us to tell.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Between The EERS

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to Area 304 +

Welcome to Area 304+, brought to you by Sports Illustrated and Maven.

Schuyler Callihan

LOOK: First WVU Football Depth Chart of 2020 Season

West Virginia has released their initial depth chart for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Freshmen Film Evaluations: Defense

West Virginia will have an abundance of newcomers on the defensive side of the ball in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Hopeful for an Improved Rushing Attack

Neal Brown seems optimistic about how the run game will produce in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day 14

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day 14 of fall camp

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: Kevin White Joins Tavon Austin in San Francisco

The former Mountaineer receiver is officially back in the league

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

INSIDE SCOOP: Keith Washington a Dark Horse Favorite for Saints Roster

The former Mountaineer is doing everything he can to make the Saints' 53-man roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

Freshmen Film Evaluations: Offense

West Virginia will have an abundance of newcomers on the offensive side of the ball in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

VanDarius Cowan "Starting to Show Some Signs" to Neal Brown

The Mountaineer linebacker is beginning to standout at fall camp

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Former Starting Lineman Switching Positions?

West Virginia continues to try and find the right positions for guys which may mean this one-time starter moves to a new spot

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP