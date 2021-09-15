Around the Big 12 - Week 3 Preview + Predictions

Nebraska @ No. 3 Oklahoma

An old rivalry is restored, but it won't be a close one. For whatever reason, Scott Frost has just not been able to get the Cornhuskers moving in the right direction and has found himself on the hot seat. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is a team that could run the table in the Big 12. Give me Spencer Rattler, give me the Sooners.

Prediction: Oklahoma, 51-17

No. 15 Virginia Tech @ West Virginia

The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is back. Virginia Tech has won seven of the last ten meetings against West Virginia, including the most recent game in 2017. Virginia Tech's defensive front could pose some major problems for the Mountaineer offensive line. This is going to do go down to the wire.

Prediction: Will release Friday

Nevada @ Kansas State

The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start but have lost QB Skylar Thompson due to injury. This is a stiff contest for K-State, who may be facing one of the top quarterbacks in next year's NFL Draft, Carson Strong. The quarterback play will be the difference in this one, and I don't trust Will Howard.

Prediction: Nevada 26-20

Baylor @ Kansas

I've said numerous times that this might be the worst Kansas team we've seen in quite a while. But you know what? Lance Leipold has them playing hard every snap and is consistently giving great effort. I figured they would get stomped by Coastal Carolina, but they put up a valiant effort for about a half or so. Baylor needs to be careful here.

Prediction: Baylor, 24-17

Florida International @ Texas Tech

Tech survived a scare last week from Stephen F. Austin. I don't see the Panthers of FIU posing much of a threat this week. So I'll take the Red Raiders in somewhat of a lopsided win.

Prediction: Texas Tech, 38-10

Rice @ Texas

Everyone is expecting Texas to bounce back from their embarrassing loss to Arkansas a week ago. However, I'm not one of those people. Do they lose? No, but Rice will give them a fight. The Owls are much better than their 0-2 record indicates. Texas wins, but it won't be smooth sailing.

Prediction: Texas, 40-24

Oklahoma State @ Boise State

I don't think the Cowboys have enough offense to keep up with Hank Bachmeier and the Broncos. For Oklahoma State, this has to be a low-scoring, defensive affair. I don't see that happening.

Prediction: Boise State, 34-23

No. 14 Iowa State @ UNLV

Iowa State tends to start the season off very slowly, and midway through September, they turn it up a notch. This is the turning point game for the Cyclones. Brock Purdy and the Cyclone offense has been far from impressive, but this is a great opportunity to get things figured out, and I believe they will.

Prediction: Iowa State, 49-7

