Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Big 12 Conference to Expand in 2023

The conference is set to get a little bigger.

Big news dropped on Friday morning as Cincinnati, Central Florida, and Houston have agreed to a deal to exit the American Athletic Conference to join the Big 12 in the summer of 2023, according to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic. BYU, the other school joining the league, has already agreed to come to the Big 12 by July 1st, 2023.

The Big 12 had no choice but to expand following the news of its two brand powers, Texas and Oklahoma, jumping ship to join the SEC in 2025. The two schools can wait to leave the Big 12 and not be penalized with an exit fee, but the sense from the beginning has been that they are likely to leave prior to 2025.

With the addition of Cincinnati, UCF, Houston, and BYU, the Big 12 which was already the best conference in college basketball, becomes even stronger. Cincinnati and Houston have had a long history of success while BYU and UCF have had some bright moments in their respective programs as well. 

On the football field, the conference will be even more competitive and be considered a deeper league. The loss of Texas and Oklahoma will certainly hurt the "brand power' that the league has, but Cincinnati is coming off a year in which they made the College Football Playoff, Houston is on the rise, UCF has had an enormous amount of success recently, and BYU is a very well-respected program nationally. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 9.26.02 AM
Recruiting

List of 2023 Recruits Taking an Official Visit to WVU This Weekend

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Alexander-Main-2116
Football

Former WVU RB Robert Alexander Passes Away at 64

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 7.06.16 PM
Recruiting

In-State OL Layth Ghannam Reveals Top 4 Schools + Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
WVU football helmet
Football

Ja'Corey Hammett Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
Helmet
Football

Army Veteran, WVU Linebacker Wil Schoonover Signs Deal with The NIL Shop

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
WVU Basketball

WVU's 2019-2020 Men's Basketball Team: Where Are They Now?

By Jakob Janoski23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 9.43.57 AM
Recruiting

Colorado OT Commit to Consider WVU & Several Others

By Schuyler CallihanJun 9, 2022
Feb 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Two Additional Pre-Draft Workouts are set for Osabuohien

By Christopher HallJun 8, 2022