September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI TIX
Search

REPORT: Big 12 Could Expand as Early as Next Week

Bob Bowlsby making some moves to speed up conference realignment.
Author:
Publish date:

Once Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions to depart the Big 12 for the SEC, many thought the Big 12 Conference would not be able to survive. However, the league is making a strong push to expand by adding four schools.

Those four schools? BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and Central Florida. According to a report from Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the four schools are expected to apply for membership next week and could be approved as early as September 10th when the Big 12 presidents meet.

As stated in the report, UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati are required to give a 27-month notice to the American Athletic Conference and must pay an exit fee of $10 million to leave the conference. BYU, an independent, will have a much easier transition to the Big 12 considering they aren't members of another conference at the moment. However, their future football schedules will have to be re-worked which could be problematic to a certain extent.

If approved, all four schools should be members of the Big 12 Conference by 2024.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium.
Big 12

REPORT: Big 12 Could Expand as Early as Next Week

78A4CC3A-EF9E-4F78-B474-DDC9DD6150B8
Big 12

Big 12 Has Four Schools Targeted for Expansion

Zach Mesidor, Zach Frazier (54)
Football

West Virginia's Keys to the Game vs Maryland

USATSI_13733486_168388579_lowres
Football

Maryland Releases Depth Chart vs WVU

Sean Ryan (2)
Football

WVU Still Searching for a Few Starters Prior to Season Opener

Untitled design
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia @ Maryland

Sep 7, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) watches the replay board during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.
Football

Neal Brown Provides Injury Update for Week 1

Neal Brown
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo for Maryland Game