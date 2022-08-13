Skip to main content

Big 12 News: Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely

The Longhorns will be without one of their top playmakers for the unforeseeable future.

Former four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall transferred from Alabama to Texas this offseason after spending one year with the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, his debut in the burnt orange will be delayed after being arrested on Thursday for criminal mischief, according to the Travis County Police Department.

According to a police report obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, Hall did $600 in damage to a vehicle boot and was arrested by an officer from the University of Texas police department around 9 p.m.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Hall has been suspended in a statement released by the university.

"We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program."

Prior to leaving Alabama, Hall was also suspended for violating team rules. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said at the time of the suspension. “They’re all there to help them be more successful, so to respect those and do those are always really helpful.

Hall was ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

BIg 12 or BOLT (7)
Football

WVU vs Virginia Tech Announced as a Sellout

By Schuyler Callihan40 minutes ago
USATSI_18861002_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Kyzir White Intercepts Jets QB Zach Wilson

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
WVU football helmet
Football

WVU Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
BIg 12 or BOLT (6)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU Football Schedule Breakdown

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
Jordan Brewster
WVU Womens Soccer

Brewster Named Player to Watch by Coaches Poll

By Julia Mellett22 hours ago
Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Football

Bryce Ford-Wheaton and the Pursuit of Greatness in 2022

By Zach Campbell23 hours ago
WVU Men's Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Thiesen Named Player to Watch by Coaches Poll

By Julia Mellett23 hours ago
From left to right: Will Crowder (7), JT Daniels (18), Jake Robbins (16)
Football

Neal Brown & Graham Harrell's Timeline to Figure Out Starters, Two-Deep

By Schuyler CallihanAug 12, 2022 9:02 AM EDT