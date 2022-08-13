Big 12 News: Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely

Former four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall transferred from Alabama to Texas this offseason after spending one year with the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, his debut in the burnt orange will be delayed after being arrested on Thursday for criminal mischief, according to the Travis County Police Department.

According to a police report obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, Hall did $600 in damage to a vehicle boot and was arrested by an officer from the University of Texas police department around 9 p.m.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Hall has been suspended in a statement released by the university.

"We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program."

Prior to leaving Alabama, Hall was also suspended for violating team rules.

"Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said at the time of the suspension. “They’re all there to help them be more successful, so to respect those and do those are always really helpful.

Hall was ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.