Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 1

Week 1 Power Rankings

10. Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks finally have a talented quarterback in Jalon Daniels, however, he is not going to be able to carry the load for this team. He's still very young and isn't surrounded by the best weapons. Kansas will struggle again but Lance Leipold is a solid coach, making this a tougher game for opposing Big 12 teams than they are accustomed to when playing KU.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech did the right thing by firing Matt Wells. I never understood the hiring in the first place. Although he has no prior head coaching experience at the collegiate level, I love the hire of Joey McGuire. He has strong connections in the Texas high school ranks which should help them down the road. As for this year, well, they're shaky all over the place on both sides of the ball.

8. Iowa State Cyclones

Hunter Dekkers takes the torch from Brock Purdy who led the Cyclones' offense over the past four seasons. He'll have one of the best receivers in the Big 12 to throw to in Xavier Hutchinson but won't have a proven running back behind him. For the first time in a while, ISU has a question mark in the backfield. That mixed with a young quarterback doesn't seem like a recipe for success.

7. TCU Horned Frogs

The offense should be fun to watch but when the Horned Frogs are on defense, it could be ugly. Gary Patterson's brilliant defensive mind is no longer strolling the sidelines and that could be a problem when trying to improve a defense that finished 117th in the country last year.

6. West Virginia Mountaineers

For some teams, the health of one player could completely determine the outcome of a season. That's the case for West Virginia. If JT Daniels stays healthy for the entire year, they can be a top-four or five team in the league. That uncertainty is what prevents me from having them any higher.

5. Texas Longhorns

Trust me, I'm not high on Texas at all but if everything clicks, they'll be in the mix. I see the Longhorns getting out to a hot start and then slowly collapsing as the season progresses. If that defense can play up to its potential, they'll be in good shape. A front seven that consists of Moro Ojomo, Keondre Coburn, and DeMarvion Overshown is going to give opposing offenses headaches. Offensively, they'll heavily rely on Heisman candidate RB Bijan Robinson while freshman QB Quinn Ewers figures things out in the new system.

4. Kansas State Wildcats

Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez will be QB1 for the Wildcats in 2022. He has regressed every season since his freshman year but some of that could stem from the offense he was playing in. With a dynamic back like Deuce Vaughn, it will take a lot off of Martinez's shoulders. Not to mention, K-State could have the best defense in the league. Reaching the Big 12 title game is not unattainable for this team.

3. Baylor Bears

Dave Aranda did a hell of a coaching job in 2021 turning the Bears around from a two-win team to winning the league. I would feel much better about Baylor's chances to get back to the championship with a seasoned veteran at the quarterback spot. Blake Shapen is an intriguing young player but there's going to be a lot of pressure on him. Can this team handle having the target on its back? We'll see. A stout offensive line and talented defense could be enough to punch their ticket to the conference title game for the second consecutive year.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State lost a ton of pieces from what was considered to be one of the best defenses in school history, including defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Former Vanderbilt head coach and Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason fills in for Knowles which should keep the success rolling on that side of the ball. Spencer Sanders, the most experienced QB in the league, is poised to have a big year and put OSU in a position to surpass expectations again and land back in the title game.

1. Oklahoma Sooners

No Lincoln Riley, no problem? Yeah, this Sooners team will be just fine with Brent Venables at the helm. Defensively, they should be much improved. Offensively, Jeff Lebby has all the pieces to put together an explosive offensive with Marvin Mims, Theo Wease, and Drake Stoops at receiver. Former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel has thrown for over 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions in his career. Sure, it was against weaker competition but he'll have better playmakers around him at OU. Despite the changes, Oklahoma wins the league again.

Week 1 Matchups (all times Eastern)

West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt, (THU) at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State, (THU) at 7 p.m. on FS1

Tennessee Tech at Kansas, (FRI) 8 p.m. on ESPN+

TCU at Colorado, (FRI) 10 p.m. on ESPN

Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Albany at Baylor, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

South Dakota at Kansas State, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Murray State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

UL-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m. on Longhorn Network

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.