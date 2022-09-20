Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 4

Week 3 Results

West Virginia 65, Towson 7

Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Iowa State 43, Ohio 10

Tulane 17, Kansas State 10

Kansas 48, Houston 30

Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas Pine-Bluff 7

North Carolina State 27, Texas Tech 14

Texas 41, UTSA 20

Week 4 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

Taking Towson to the woodshed isn't enough to move the needle for WVU. They have a chance to improve their stock this week on the road at Virginia Tech.

9. TCU Horned Frogs (8)

I hate dropping/raising teams when they have a bye week but I had no choice. Kansas deserves to leapfrog the Frogs.

8. Kansas Jayhawks (9)

Is this real life? Kansas is 3-0? Yep. And with a favorable matchup against Duke this weekend, they should move to 4-0. Some thought beating West Virginia was a fluke, but the win over Houston solidified that this team is no longer the doormat of the Big 12.

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6)

The Red Raiders played tough on the road at NC State. They just couldn't get anything going offensively.

6. Kansas State Wildcats (4)

Despite losing at home to Tulane, I still think K-State is very capable of getting to the Big 12 championship game. It was a clear look-ahead spot with Oklahoma on deck and it cost them in the loss column.

5. Iowa State Cyclones (7)

Iowa State hasn't done much outside of beating Iowa, but they'll have an opportunity this Saturday to make a statement against Baylor.

4. Baylor Bears (5)

The Bears bounced back from their double OT loss to BYU with a beatdown of in-state foe, Texas State. They did what they were supposed to do.

3. Texas Longhorns (4)

Everyone thought UTSA would upset Texas, myself included. The fact they were able to pick themselves off the mat following a heartbreaking loss to Alabama and defeat a quality G5 opponent is impressive.

2. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma looked damn good against Nebraska. Then again, Nebraska makes a lot of people look good. I don't know how much I would read into that one-sided affair.

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Unless something crazy happens, I don't plan on moving OSU out of this top spot anytime soon. They are legit and have the most seasoned QB in the Big 12 steering the ship.

Week 4 Matchups (all times Eastern)

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No, 17 Baylor at Iowa State, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

TCU at SMU, 12 p.m. on ESPNU

Duke at Kansas, 12 p.m. on FS1

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma, 8 p.m. on FOX

