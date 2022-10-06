Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6

Week 5 Results

TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24

No. 25 Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28

No. 9 Oklahoma State 36, No. 16 Baylor 25

Kansas 14, Iowa State 11

Texas 38, West Virignia 20

Week 6 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers

WVU got walloped in Austin despite the score not necessarily reflecting it. WVU, to this point, is clearly the worst team in the league. They have a chance to change that narrative next week with a win over Baylor.

9. Iowa State Cyclones (5)

I don't believe Iowa State is a bad team, but there's just no one else that fits this spot.

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6)

Texas Tech fought hard against Kansas State and had a chance to win before falling apart in the fourth quarter. I can't get a good read on this team.

7. Oklahoma Sooners (4)

I don't remember the last time Oklahoma got their brains beat in like they did last week. The defense is an absolute mess and if they don't get it fixed soon, they could tumble further down the power rankings.

6. Texas Longhorns (7)

Texas bounced back with a big win over West Virginia, but I'm not so sure we should make much of that. That said, this is a very talented roster that should be seeing the return of Quinn Ewers at quarterback. This is a good opportunity for the Longhorns to gain some momentum and re-enter the conversation for the Big 12 title mix.

5. Kansas Jayhawks (8)

It wasn't pretty, but the Jayhawks beat Iowa State to remain unbeaten, and now, they will be the host of College GameDay when TCU comes to town for a top-20 matchup. We'll see how legit this Jayhawks team is this weekend.

4. TCU Horned Frogs (9)

Max Duggan really got the offense going against Oklahoma and I think it's just the start of the Horned Frogs really turning into a threat. Yes, the Sooner defense is bad but you have to tip your hat to TCU.

3. Kansas State Wildcats

I firmly believe the Wildcats are going to get into the top two at some point within the next few weeks. They're knocking on the door.

2. Baylor Bears

I'm not going to penalize the Bears for losing to what I believe to be the best team in the league. Had they lost by a significant margin it would be a different story.

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys

A big road win in Waco further cements the Cowboys in the number one spot.

Week 6 Matchups (all times Eastern)

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas, 12 p.m. on FS1

Texas vs Oklahoma, 12 p.m. on ABC

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

