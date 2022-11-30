Skip to main content

BREAKING: West Virginia Hires New Athletic Director

WVU has a new leader in the athletic department.

About two and a half weeks in to the search for a new athletic director, West Virginia University has found a new leader for the athletic department, hiring Wren Baker according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Baker served has as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at North Texas since July 29, 2016. Seven Mean Green programs (men’s cross country, volleyball, women’s soccer, football, men’s basketball, women’s golf and softball) have combined to win 17 conference or division championships during Baker’s tenure.

Baker replaces Shane Lyons who was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_

In This Article (2)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 11.54.17 AM
Football

Relatively Sports Ep. 19: Former WVU WR Gary Mullen Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

By Jakob Janoski
USATSI_19094962_168388579_lowres
Football

Fan Poll Results: Does Your Stance on Neal Brown Change Following Oklahoma St Win?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19483528_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19483653_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 11/29

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 4.36.53 PM
Recruiting

How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?

By Schuyler Callihan
Blue & White Futuristic Gaming Youtube Thumbnail
Football

WVU Football Transfer Tracker

By Schuyler Callihan
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Chrisdasson Saint-Jean

By Christopher Hall