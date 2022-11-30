BREAKING: West Virginia Hires New Athletic Director

About two and a half weeks in to the search for a new athletic director, West Virginia University has found a new leader for the athletic department, hiring Wren Baker according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Baker served has as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at North Texas since July 29, 2016. Seven Mean Green programs (men’s cross country, volleyball, women’s soccer, football, men’s basketball, women’s golf and softball) have combined to win 17 conference or division championships during Baker’s tenure.

Baker replaces Shane Lyons who was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.

