Introducing the DVN TV Network

This football season and beyond, we will be bringing you coverage unlike you've seen before. As a part of Mountaineers Now on Fan Nation/Sports Illustrated, we introduce to you "DVN TV". As many of you know, we initially started out as DubVNation.com (DVN). To align with the rest of the FanNation Network on SI, we rebranded. To pay honor to our past and where we got our start, we wanted to name this new network after our original name.

The DVN TV Network will launch on July 15th as we roll out "Between The Eers" once again. If that name sounds familiar, well, that's because you probably listened to our podcast back in our early days. Now, the show will be on-camera, as will all of our shows.

Each show offers a little something different. Check out what will be coming to DVN TV soon! All shows will be available here on our site and on YouTube.

Between The Eers

Host: Schuyler Callihan.

Topics: Spread & over/under predictions, answering questions from the fans, visits from special guests, discussing breaking news, and much more.

Length of episodes: 10-20 minutes (Friday shows will be closer to 10 minutes).

Day & Time: Releases every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. EST, beginning July 15th.

The Walk Thru Game Day Show

Hosts: Schuyler Callihan + Eugene Napoleon.

Topics: Back for a THIRD season, Schuyler and Eugene will give a full preview of that week's WVU football game. In addition to the preview, they will release their keys to the game and predictions for the top games in the country along with the WVU game.

Length of episodes: 20-25 minutes.

Day & Time: Releases every Thursday at 6 p.m. EST, beginning on August 25th.

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show

Hosts: Schuyler Callihan + Eugene Napoleon.

Topics: Don't want to wait to hear our thoughts on the game? This year, we've got you covered! The guys will hop on for a quick recap of that day's game, discuss stats, and much more.

Length of episodes: 15 minutes.

Day & Time: Releases approximately 45 minutes - 1 hour after each football and basketball game.

Relatively Sports

Host: Eugene Napoleon

Topics: Recruiting, what it means to be a student-athlete, excitement around Mountaineer sports, memories from Gene's playing time at WVU and much more!

Length of episodes: 20-30 minutes.

Day & Time: Releases every Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST, beginning July 19th.

