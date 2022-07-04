MAILBAG: WVU in Conference Realignment, Chances on 5-Star QB, Next to Commit + More

From @PaulMountaineer:

What do you think about the Dennis Dodd report about the B12 and P12 forming a new conference, thereby having no by laws to stand on? His report has us out in the cold. Also, do you think ESPN and other mainstream media sources are writing these narratives with themselves in mind?

Answer: There's no doubt that narratives are being pushed. When something this big takes place and it involves a ton of revenue, folks will do everything they can to push a narrative in hopes of it actually coming to fruition. The PAC 12 is decaying and is without question the conference that is on life support. The Big 12 could poach schools from there and it would make sense for the conference, but no so much for West Virginia. WVU fans should want the Big 12 to go after some of the ACC schools to give them some eastern partners.

From @2chaw_:

Any chance we can get 5-star QB Jadyn Davis out of NC?

Answer: Very unlikely. Michigan seems to be in the driver seat followed by Georgia and Clemson. I would keep an eye out for South Carolina too. They could be a sneaky darkhorse to land him. Davis has expressed in WVU, but in my opinion, it seems a bit unrealistic at this point in time.

From @JerryCiccolell2:

Who in your best guesstimate may be next to commit to the Mountaineers?

Answer: There are a few names out there that you'll want to keep your eyes on. I don't want to give anything away, but check out the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board for updates. Some names to keep in mind are CB Tayvon Nelson, OL Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, WR Carmelo Taylor, and CB Ja'Bril Rawls.

From @saundersjimmie1:

What do you think about the changing landscape in college football, and what do you see in the future for WVU?

Answer: I hate it. Absolutely hate it. Conference realignment is hurting the pageantry and tradition of college football. Something needs to be done to stop it, but I'm afraid that won't happen. As for WVU, they'll be fine wherever they land. They've had success in every conference they've been in so I wouldn't be worried about them falling off the map by any means.

From @JordanWVU07:

Probably number 1 question is where does the Big 12 and WVU in particular fit into conference realignment? Also what impact does this have on recruiting?

Answer: It depends. If WVU leaves the Big 12 for say, the ACC, it helps recruiting tremendously. You'll be able to recruit regional kids better on a consistent basis. If they stay in the Big 12 and the league chooses to bring in schools from the PAC 12, it's going to hurt WVU in recruiting to a certain extent. I assume the schedule would align to where most of their games would be against existing Big 12 schools, but it would be hard to sway a kid to want to play his road games halfway across the country.

From @zachzeaman:

Any 4 stars to keep an eye on?

Answer: No one as of right now. There are a few guys that could be viewed as four-star talent but it's fairly quiet on guys who are actually rated as such. I imagine that will change once the dead period ends.

