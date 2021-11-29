Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Oklahoma Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

    The Sooners roster takes a hit.
    Things are starting to unravel quickly in Norman following the departure of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley accepting the job at USC on Sunday. Not only have some big-time 2022 commits backed out of their pledge but now, the Sooners are going to be a little thin in the quarterback room.

    Monday afternoon, former starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler, officially entered the transfer portal. 

    Entering the season, many had Rattler as the favorite to not only win the Heisman Trophy but to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. After the Sooners struggled to move the ball against Texas in the Red River Rivalry, Rattler was benched for true freshman Caleb Williams. Since then, Rattler has seen minimal action. However, the news of Riley going to USC probably had very little to do with Rattler's transfer considering it looked like Williams was going to be the guy moving forward. 

    Now, the Sooners have to worry about Caleb Williams. If he enters the portal and potentially follows Riley to USC, Oklahoma could be in some trouble at the quarterback position for the first time in years. Top quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson backed out of his commitment on Sunday which leaves the future of the Sooners' QB room low on numbers. 

