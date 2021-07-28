Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

REPORT: BIG 12 Sends Cease and Desist Letter to ESPN

The Big 12 Conference is preparing to take legal action against ESPN
Author:
Publish date:

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Big 12 Conference sent a cease and desist order to ESPN on Wednesday.

The letter allegedly demands ESPN end "all actions that may harm the conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference's existing members or any NCAA conference regarding the Big 12 conference's members, possible conference realignment or potential financial incentive or outcomes related to possible conference realignment," according to Thamel.

The reaction comes after the University of Texas and Oklahoma University officially submitted a request to become a full-time member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Tuesday and reports that the move was set in motion approximately a year ago.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during the press conference cancelling tournament games at Sprint Center.
Big 12

REPORT: BIG 12 Sends Cease and Desist Letter to ESPN

Sep 7, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) watches the replay board during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.
Football

Mike O’Lauglin Named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 1.17.43 AM
Recruiting

Top WVU WR Target Postpones Commitment

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: Foot Injury Sidelines Tony Fields II

Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 12.38.25 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances for 2022 WR Kevin Thomas

USATSI_15657862_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

NBA TV Mock Draft Projection for WVU G Miles McBride

USATSI_13348632_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

Why the Big Ten Isn't as Realistic for WVU as the ACC

Neal Brown - Mountaineer Man Trip
Football

WVU Football Schedules Fan Day