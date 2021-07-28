REPORT: BIG 12 Sends Cease and Desist Letter to ESPN

The Big 12 Conference is preparing to take legal action against ESPN

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Big 12 Conference sent a cease and desist order to ESPN on Wednesday.

The letter allegedly demands ESPN end "all actions that may harm the conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference's existing members or any NCAA conference regarding the Big 12 conference's members, possible conference realignment or potential financial incentive or outcomes related to possible conference realignment," according to Thamel.

The reaction comes after the University of Texas and Oklahoma University officially submitted a request to become a full-time member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Tuesday and reports that the move was set in motion approximately a year ago.

