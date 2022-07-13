Skip to main content

New Big 12 Commish Says League is 'Open for Business'

New Big 12 commissioner speaks on conference realignment.

Conference realignment is at the forefront of college athletics once again and the Big 12 is looking for ways to continue to build its brand and become "hipper and cooler" according to incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

One way the conference can strengthen its brand is by expanding the league. BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston will enter the Big 12 in the summer of 2023 but in order to keep up with the Big Ten and SEC, more moves are going to have to take place. 

Since it was first reported that UCLA and USC would depart the PAC 12 for the Big Ten, rumors have swirled about the remaining members of the league and where they may end up. Multiple reports have surfaced linking the Big 12 to schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. 

When asked if there was any accuracy to those reports during his introductory press conference at Big 12 media day, Yormark made it clear that the league will consider a number of things.

"We're exploring all options and we're open for business," Yormark said. "I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls. There is not a definitive plan right now. We're exploring all options. I feel that our conference is in a great spot. The question is where do we go next?"

