Clint Trickett Lands Co-Offensive Coordinator Position

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, former West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett was promoted to Co-Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic. 

Trickett spent two years as the quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi CC prior to accepting a job as the tight ends coach at Florida Atlantic. He has ascended up the coaching ranks fairly quickly since graduating from West Virginia in 2014, landing a coordinating position after only five seasons of coaching experience. 

Coaching is in Trickett's blood as his dad, Rick, served as the offensive line coach at West Virginia from 1978-79, 2001-06 and held the same position at Florida State from 2007-17. Clint's brother, Travis, had a brief stint at Georgia State before taking the tight ends job at West Virginia last season and has already cemented himself as an elite recruiter.

Do you see Clint following his family's footsteps and eventually landing a job at West Virginia?

Game Thread: No. 22 West Virginia vs No. 2 Ohio State

Christopher Hall

No. 22 West Virginia meets No. 2 Ohio State in the Cleveland Classic

WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski Registers a Safety

Schuyler Callihan

Kwiat for two!

WVU and Kansas Tip-off time Announced

Christopher Hall

WVU and Kansas Tip-off time Announced

WATCH: Chase Harler, Ohio State Postgame Comments

Christopher Hall

WVU guard Chase Harler addresses the media following a 67-59 win over No. 2 Ohio State

WATCH: Derek Culver following Ohio State

Christopher Hall

WVU F Derek Culver Addresses the media following the win over No. 2 Ohio State

WATCH: Gabe Osabuohien, Ohio State Postgame

Christopher Hall

WVU F Gabe Osabuohien addresses the media following the win over No. 2 Ohio State

West Virginia Upsets No. 2 Ohio State

Schuyler Callihan

McBride leads West Virginia to an upset in Cleveland

WATCH: Deuce McBride's Ohio State Postgame Comments

Christopher Hall

WVU guard Deuce McBride discusses the win over No. 2 Ohio State

Grier Leaves Game with Foot Injury

Schuyler Callihan

Another tough day at the office for the former Mountaineer

GAME THREAD: Will Grier Makes Second Career Start

Schuyler Callihan

Live updates of Will Grier's start vs the Saints