Clint Trickett Lands Co-Offensive Coordinator Position

Moments ago, former West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett was promoted to Co-Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic.

Trickett spent two years as the quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi CC prior to accepting a job as the tight ends coach at Florida Atlantic. He has ascended up the coaching ranks fairly quickly since graduating from West Virginia in 2014, landing a coordinating position after only five seasons of coaching experience.

Coaching is in Trickett's blood as his dad, Rick, served as the offensive line coach at West Virginia from 1978-79, 2001-06 and held the same position at Florida State from 2007-17. Clint's brother, Travis, had a brief stint at Georgia State before taking the tight ends job at West Virginia last season and has already cemented himself as an elite recruiter.

Do you see Clint following his family's footsteps and eventually landing a job at West Virginia?