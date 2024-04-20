2025 DB Davin Chandler Books Official Visit to WVU
Add another summer visitor to the list.
West Virginia becomes the first school to lock in an official visit with class of 2025 defensive back Davin Chandler (6’2”, 180 lbs) of Stephen Decatur HS in Berlin, Maryland. The visit will take place in June.
Chandler also holds offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Boston College, Delaware, East Carolina, Kent State, Old Dominion, Temple, Towson, USF, Villanova, Virginia, Yale, and a few others.
The two-way athlete recorded 53 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions, and two tackles for loss while rushing for 79 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries and hauling in 16 receptions for 162 yards on the other side of the ball. Chandler is being recruited by West Virginia to play defense and possibly as a returner.
