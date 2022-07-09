2022 Season Running Backs Preview + Depth Chart Projection

As we prepare for the 2022 West Virginia University football season, we preview each position group and place in order of where they will fall on the depth chart.

Tony Mathis Jr. is expected to be the day one starter and assisting with the load in the backfield will be Justin Johnson Jr and Jaylen Anderson. Johnson has more experience than Anderson, but I assume both will see action within the Air Raid system installed by newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon departing the program in late June opened the door for Johnson to earn immediate playing time. He was rated as one of the most versatile backs in the country in of the 2021 class, rushing for 1,086 yards and hauling in 833 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Mathis Jr. (5’11”, 207-pounds)

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Career Stats: 90 carries / 367 yds / 1 TD

Tony Mathis Jr. will carry the load out of the backfield for the Mountaineers this season. The fourth-year back patiently waited behind two-time 1,000-yard rusher Leddie Brown the past two seasons but showed flashes of becoming ‘the guy’ the last two years, highlighted by a career-high 118 yards on the ground against Kansas in the 2021 season finale, including 70 rushing yards in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Justin Johnson Jr. (26) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Johnson Jr. (5’11”, 198-pounds)

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Career Stats: 24 carries / 90 yds

Justin Johnson Jr. made eight appearances last season but only carried the rock in four games. The bulk of his production came in the second game of the season versus Long Island University where he rushed for 42 yards on 10 carries.

As one of the top recruits coming out of Illinois, Johnson set an Edwardsville High School (Class 8A) career record 4,175 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns.

West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson during spring practice. Christopher Hall Sports Illustrated: Fan Nation - Mountaineers Now

Jaylen Anderson (5’11”, 214-pounds)

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Hometown: Perry, Ohio

Jaylen Anderson was rated as the No. 6 best all-purpose back in the country of the 2021 class by 247Sports. In a shortened senior year, due to COVID-19, he rushed for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns but as a junior, he accounted for 1,086 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 51 receptions for 833 yards and 11 touchdowns.

West Virginia running back Markquan Rucker (36). Christopher Hall Sports Illustrated: Fan Nation - Mountaineers Now

Markquan Rucker (5’11”, 210-pounds)

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Hometown: Middletown, West Virginia

Career Stats: 2 carries / 6 yds

Markquan Rucker walked onto the program in 2020. However, he worked his way onto the field last season for 25 snaps, primarily on special teams, but earned two carries for six yards against LIU in week two.

Owen Chafin (5'8", 202-pounds)

Class: Redshirt Junior

Hometown: Huntington, West Virginia

Owen Chaffin finished his career at Spring Valley High School with more than 4,200 career rushing yards and 210 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns, earning two-time All-State, four-time All-Tri State and three-time all-conference.

