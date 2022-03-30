2022 WVU Pro Day Results + Quotes
The West Virginia football program held its annual Pro Day Tuesday afternoon. Six Mountaineers got the opportunity to perform in front of 21 scouts from 18 different NFL franchises.
Scottie Young
Scottie Young transferred to West Virginia in 2020 but had to sit out a season to fulfill transfer eligibility requirements but was ruled eligible by the NCAA to play in the Liberty Bowl where he tallied four tackles in the win over Army.
He finished the 2021 season appearing in 10 games, starting six and recording 33 tackles, including 27 solo tackles and two tackles for a loss to go with three pass breakups.
The San Diego, CA native came out of the game in the season finale year with an injury and has spent most of his offseason getting back on the field.
“I was rehabbing – I got hurt the last game of the season, so I was rehabbing most of the offseason,” said Young. “I didn’t get that much opportunity or time to train because that was one of my main focuses.”
Young believes he had a good afternoon but the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NFL coaches “was a dream come true.”
“It was a surreal moment. I can remember being in middle school, high school always dreaming of being able to get an opportunity to do Pro Day and getting an opportunity to perform in front of coaches at the highest level.”
Young finished his collegiate career with 194 tackles (146 solos), five interceptions, 10 pass deflections and a touchdown.
Alonzo Addae
Addae transferred in from the University of New Hampshire in 2019 and had to sit out the entirety of the season to fulfill NCAA transfer eligibility requirements. He accumulated 61 tackles in two seasons before coming to Morgantown.
A year on the WVU scout team elevated his game, starting all 10 games in his first season, earning second 10 All-Big 12 in 2020 and was the 13th pick in the Canadian Football League. He returned to West Virginia for his final year of eligibility last year, earning All-Big 12 Honorable mention after tallying 73 tackles on the year.
In two years at West Virginia, the free safety recorded 139 tackles, including a sack, a forced fumble and two interceptions and eight pass deflections.
The Ontario, Canada native spent the offseason preparing for his chance to display his talents in front of NFL scouts and coaches.
“I changed my body, my diet, my sleep schedule, working with trainers back in California the last three months,” said Addae. "So, flexibility-wise, opening up my hips and then with my speed and development coaches out there just getting faster being able to open up, moving up on my breaks fluidly.”
Addae said he’s been getting positive feedback from his performance this past season, and a trip to the Hula Bowl highlighted his skills in front of scouts.
“At the Hula Bowl I played well,” he said. “It was good to be able to show in practice because that’s where the scouts were mainly, so I had two good days of practice over there which is great. And then, from the season, I played well. The feedback I was getting was good. I was able to show that I can play in different positions at safety and DB in general.”
Sean Mahone
Sean Mahone arrived in Morgantown in 2016. After redshirting his freshman season, he made an immediate impact in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big 12 First team for five consecutive seasons, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a William Campbell Trophy Finalist.
His work in the classroom began to match his play on the field the last two seasons, earning All-Big 12 Second team by Pro Football Focus in 2020 and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last year at CAT safety.
The Liberty Township, Ohio native finished his Mountaineer career with 220 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and eight pass deflections.
His grittiness shows up on film, and according to Mahone, the scouts has taken notice of his physicality and commenting on his “play style”.
“How physical I am, the way I move and everything. I’m not afraid to come down hill and my versatility and knowing the defense and setting up everybody on the field,” said Mahone.
Not everything has been positive for Mahone this offseason but says he’s determined to prove he can play at the highest level.
“It’s motivation and knowing not everybody’s perfect – everybody has to improve on something. So, hearing that feedback motivates me to do better,” said Mahone and adds he’s working on his speed moving his hips.
Evan Staley
Evan Staley was thrusted into action as a redshirt freshman, handling kicking duties for an injured Mike Molina in 2017. He retained the duties in 2018 and earned field goal kicking duties going 16-20 on the year and 59-60 on extra points.
In 2019 he led the team in points (54) despite missing four games with a leg injury, and reinjured his plant leg in 2020 after six games.
Staley battle back from his injury last season, handling kickoffs.
“Getting hurt in 2020, getting to do kickoffs back in 2020 again when we haven’t done that in a while. So, just getting my foot in the ball, kicking, doing what you love, it’s a good time,” said Staley.
Despite the long road to recover, the Romney, WV native has remained positive. He told Mountaineers Now his longest field goal this offseason has come from 66 yards out, adding he did it in Phoenix where he’s been training.
“Ever since my rehab, working closely with the strength staff, working on my strength training and getting explosiveness back, I feel like I’m kicking the ball just as good as I ever have, if not better," said Staley.
“It was getting my leg speed back. I lost a lot of that with the injury, but I worked on that a lot. I think that’s come a long way. I hit some pretty good balls today and I feel so much faster and I’m making a lot better contact that I have been this past year.”
Staley also added he has been working alongside former West Virginia great Paul Woodside since he was in eighth grade.
Tyler Sumpter
The once Troy punter followed head coach Neal Brown to Morgantown a year after his arrival. The two-time All-Sun Belt Conference punter took over punting duties for the Mountaineers in 2020, appearing in nine games, averaging 40.5 yards per punt and 16 punts went inside the 20 and was also 3-4 on field goals.
Last season, he upped his average to 43.4 yards with a long of 68 yards against Virginia Tech.
Sumpter has spent his time at home in Birmingham training but in the last month in the half returned to Morgantown, preparing for his moment.
According to Sumpter, scouts like his versatility and on Pro Day, they were eager to see him kick in different elements.
“That switch, when your inside kicking field goals there’s no wind and the temperature’s good, then you go outside its cold - playoff weather, ‘let’s see how you do’. I feel like I showed the mental ability – no matter what’s going on I’m just focusing on what I’m doing.”
Sumpter said his longest field goal this offseason is from 65 yards out.
Leddie Brown
Leddie Brown was the first West Virginia running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in consecutive rushing seasons since 2017-18 (Justin Crawford) and finished his career sixth all-time in rushing yards at WVU with 2,888 yards, and eighth in rushing touchdowns with 27.
The Philadelphia native made an emphasis to catch balls out of the backfield and pass protection the last two seasons. He hauled in 67 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns during that span.
“I feel like my testing went well today and at the combine,” said Brown. “There’s nothing more I can do. Their job is to watch film and evaluate my game, hopefully a team loves me, and I get the draft pick.”
“Since I’m home I was more comfortable,” he added. “This is my home, so I felt more comfortable cutting on the turf and things like that.”
All Photos provided by the WVU Athletics Communications Department/Dale Sparks
