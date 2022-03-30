2022 WVU Pro Day Results + Quotes

Scottie Young transferred to West Virginia in 2020 but had to sit out a season to fulfill transfer eligibility requirements but was ruled eligible by the NCAA to play in the Liberty Bowl where he tallied four tackles in the win over Army.

He finished the 2021 season appearing in 10 games, starting six and recording 33 tackles, including 27 solo tackles and two tackles for a loss to go with three pass breakups.

The San Diego, CA native came out of the game in the season finale year with an injury and has spent most of his offseason getting back on the field.

“I was rehabbing – I got hurt the last game of the season, so I was rehabbing most of the offseason,” said Young. “I didn’t get that much opportunity or time to train because that was one of my main focuses.”

Young believes he had a good afternoon but the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NFL coaches “was a dream come true.”

“It was a surreal moment. I can remember being in middle school, high school always dreaming of being able to get an opportunity to do Pro Day and getting an opportunity to perform in front of coaches at the highest level.”

Young finished his collegiate career with 194 tackles (146 solos), five interceptions, 10 pass deflections and a touchdown.