    December 20, 2021
    BREAKING: 2023 QB Raheim Jeter Makes Decision Between WVU, Kentucky

    The Mountaineers get their quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class.
    After a successful early signing period for West Virginia, head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are off to a red hot start in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Monday evening, class of 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter (6'3", 220 lbs) of Spartanburg High School in Duncan, South Carolina announced that he has committed to WVU.

    Jeter has a very high ceiling in terms of his potential. He has similar qualities as former Mountaineer QB Geno Smith when he came out of Miramar High School. He has a strong base, terrific awareness in the pocket, can keep his feet under him at all times, moves safeties with his eyes, and has pin-point accuracy on downfield throws. He does have the ability to call his own number and run it but he is clearly a pass first quarterback from what I've been able to see on tape. 

    As a junior, Jeter passed for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He chose the Mountaineers over Kentucky and other offers from Auburn, Charlotte Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Temple, and Virginia Tech.

    Jeter becomes the second recruit in the 2023 class to commit to West Virginia, joining RB Jahiem White.

