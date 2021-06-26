2024 DB Ronnell Davis Jumped Up with Excitement After WVU Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

2024 safety Ronnell Davis was recently in Morgantown on the West Virginia University campus with his high school teammates for a 7on7 Shootout/Big Man Challenge. Following the event, he earned his first offer from WVU.

“I was jumping up and down with excitement – couldn’t believe it,” said Davis. Later adding, “I think it’s a great program. My head coach (Rick Prete) always speaks highly of them, and when we arrived on campus, it was a first class experience. The facilities are great, the coaches interacted with us, and the town of Morgantown is beautiful,” as well as labeling WVU tradition "very unique from the other colleges.”

Davis stated he knows a few former Mountaineers and noted how the program developed their talent was great, citing recent WVU transfer Tykee Smith as one of his contacts. “He really didn’t say too much about WVU – just the experience he had, and basically, he enjoyed it,” said Davis.

West Virginia may be his first offer but at roughly 6’2” 170-lbs, coaching staffs are taking a good look at his length, and interest is starting to mount. As offers will undoubtedly begin to pile up, he has started a list of criteria for what he is looking for in a program.

“I’m looking for a family structured school that’s going to push me beyond my limits and force me to grow and level up,” said Davis. Also adding, “Culture and somewhere I am respected.”

He plans to take an unofficial visit to West Virginia in the near future.

