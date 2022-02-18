Skip to main content

A Decision Has Been Made on College Football Playoff Expansion

This doesn't bode well for the majority of college football.

After several months of conversations, the College Football Playoff will remain at four teams through the end of the current contract, which ends after the 2025 season, according to Heather Dinich of ESPN.

The committee had discussed expanding the playoffs to 12 teams which would have been great news for schools like West Virginia. For the Mountaineers to ever truly enter the CFP conversation, they would likely have to go undefeated. A one-loss WVU team would get left out for a one-loss SEC team and possibly a two-loss SEC team in nearly every scenario. 

Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014-15, only 12 schools have made the cut; Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington.

