Addae Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

On Tuesday, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, sponsors of the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, named West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae one of the 42 players on the 2021 Watch List.

College defensive players are nominated to the Watch List based on the IMPACT on their teams on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.

Kevin Kinder - WVU Football

Addae finished the abbreviated 2020 season second on the team in tackles with 66 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups and becoming a leader on and off the field.

The winner of the Lott Trophy, which will be announced in December, will receive $25,000 for his university’s general scholarship fund.

This is the 18th year for the Lott Trophy, which has donated more than $1.6 million to schools and other charities around the country.

The 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List:

Josh Jobe (DB) - Alabama

Bumper Pool (LB) - Arkansas

Arik Smith (LB) - Army

Zakoby McClain (LB) - Auburn

Kekaula Kaniho (CB) - Boise State

Kuony Deng (LB) - California

Coby Bryant (CB) - Cincinnati

Andrew Booth Jr. (CB) - Clemson

Nolan Turner (S) - Clemson

Silas Kelley (LB) - Coastal Carolina

Nate Landman (LB) - Colorado

Shaka Heyward (LB) - Duke

Nakobe Dean (LB) - Georgia

Zacj Vanvalkenburg (DE) - Iowa

Mike Rose (LB) - Iowa State

Jahron McPherson (S) - Kansas State

Yusuf Corker (S) - Kentucky

Damone Clark (LB) - LSU

Bubba Bolden (S) - Miami

Aiden Hutchinson (DT) - Michigan

Jojo Domann (LB) - Nebraska

Jackson Hankey (LB) - North Dakota State

Kyle Hamilton (S) - Notre Dame

Brandon Joseph (DB) - Northwestern

Zach Harrison (DE) - Ohio State

Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) - Oregon

PJ Mustipher (DT) - Penn State

Deslin Alexander (DE) - Pitt

George Karlafitis (DE) - Purdue

Thomas Booker (DE) - Stanford

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (CB) - TCU

Quentin Lake (DB) - UCLA

Josh Thompsom (CB) - Texas

Drake Jackson (LB) - USC

Devin Lloyd (LB) - Utah

Chamarri Conner (DB) - Virginia Tech

Nick Jackson (LB) - Virginia

Nick Anderson (LB) - Wake Forest

Edefuan Ulofoshio (LB) - Washington

Alonzo Addae (S) - West Virginia

Jack Sanborn (LB) - Wisconsin

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCL

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa

2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky

2019 – Derrick Brown, Auburn

2020 – Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

