Addae Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
On Tuesday, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, sponsors of the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, named West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae one of the 42 players on the 2021 Watch List.
College defensive players are nominated to the Watch List based on the IMPACT on their teams on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.
Addae finished the abbreviated 2020 season second on the team in tackles with 66 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups and becoming a leader on and off the field.
The winner of the Lott Trophy, which will be announced in December, will receive $25,000 for his university’s general scholarship fund.
This is the 18th year for the Lott Trophy, which has donated more than $1.6 million to schools and other charities around the country.
The 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List:
Josh Jobe (DB) - Alabama
Bumper Pool (LB) - Arkansas
Arik Smith (LB) - Army
Zakoby McClain (LB) - Auburn
Kekaula Kaniho (CB) - Boise State
Kuony Deng (LB) - California
Coby Bryant (CB) - Cincinnati
Andrew Booth Jr. (CB) - Clemson
Nolan Turner (S) - Clemson
Silas Kelley (LB) - Coastal Carolina
Nate Landman (LB) - Colorado
Shaka Heyward (LB) - Duke
Nakobe Dean (LB) - Georgia
Zacj Vanvalkenburg (DE) - Iowa
Mike Rose (LB) - Iowa State
Jahron McPherson (S) - Kansas State
Yusuf Corker (S) - Kentucky
Damone Clark (LB) - LSU
Bubba Bolden (S) - Miami
Aiden Hutchinson (DT) - Michigan
Jojo Domann (LB) - Nebraska
Jackson Hankey (LB) - North Dakota State
Kyle Hamilton (S) - Notre Dame
Brandon Joseph (DB) - Northwestern
Zach Harrison (DE) - Ohio State
Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) - Oregon
PJ Mustipher (DT) - Penn State
Deslin Alexander (DE) - Pitt
George Karlafitis (DE) - Purdue
Thomas Booker (DE) - Stanford
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (CB) - TCU
Quentin Lake (DB) - UCLA
Josh Thompsom (CB) - Texas
Drake Jackson (LB) - USC
Devin Lloyd (LB) - Utah
Chamarri Conner (DB) - Virginia Tech
Nick Jackson (LB) - Virginia
Nick Anderson (LB) - Wake Forest
Edefuan Ulofoshio (LB) - Washington
Alonzo Addae (S) - West Virginia
Jack Sanborn (LB) - Wisconsin
Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy
2004 – David Pollack, Georgia
2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama
2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal
2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU
2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU
2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin
2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College
2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
2013 – Anthony Barr, UCL
2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA
2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State
2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa
2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky
2019 – Derrick Brown, Auburn
2020 – Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.
Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly