BREAKING: Akheem Mesidor Chooses New School

Jahmile Addae snags another former Mountaineer.

Wednesday evening, former West Virginia defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Miami.

In just two years with the Mountaineers, Mesidor quickly established himself as an elite player in the Big 12 Conference. He totaled 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks during his time in the Old Gold and Blue.

The connection? Former co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae. This is actually the third player that Addae has pried away from WVU joining safety Tykee Smith who went to Georgia last year and CB Daryl Porter Jr. who committed to Miami just a few weeks ago. 

