Around the Big 12 - Week 8 Score Predictions

Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.

Kansas at Baylor

Kansas' slide continues regardless of who is at QB for Baylor whether it be Drones or Shapen. Jason Bean had a big game at QB last week for the Jayhawks but that was against arguably the worst defense in the league, Oklahoma. Baylor will get after him and force KU to win on the ground.

Prediction: Baylor 38, Kansas 27.

West Virginia at Texas Tech

West Virginia has won three of its last four games, while Texas Tech is scuffling losing their last two following a double overtime win over Texas. Stops will be hard to come by in this one as both offenses can really stretch the field and sling the ball downfield. If you like offense, this one is for you. 

Prediction: Will release Friday.

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

I'm not exactly sure why Texas is favored by nearly a touchdown on the road. I like the weapons the Longhorns have (Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy), but I can't see them going into Stillwater and pulling out a win. Plus, Mike Gundy doesn't lose back-to-back games all that often. 

Prediction: Oklahoma State 44, Texas 41.

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

TCU has the ability to put up 40 on just about anyone but Kansas State knows it can't afford to get in a shootout if they want to have a chance to win this game. The Wildcats will try to shorten the game and run the ball to keep TCU's potent offense off the field as much as possible. They'll get the job done in the first half but won't be able to limit the Horned Frogs for the entire game.

Prediction: TCU 30, Kansas State 17.

