Austin Kendall Nearly Leads La Tech to Upset Over Mississippi State

It was a tough start to the season for the West Virginia Mountaineers and even for former WVU starting quarterback, Austin Kendall.

Kendall transferred to Louisiana Tech this past offseason after losing the starting job to Jarret Doege at the end of the 2019 season and then again in 2020. To open up the season, Kendall and the Bulldogs hit the road to take on Mississippi State of the SEC. For most of the game, Louisiana Tech had the advantage including a 34-14 lead at one point. Unfortunately, La Tech's defense fell apart in the 4th quarter and lost the game 35-34.

Kendall finished the day completing 20 of 36 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Kendall and the Bulldogs will look to pickup their first win of the season this weekend when they host Southeastern Louisiana.

