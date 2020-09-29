SI.com
Baylor Opens as Favorite vs West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

After falling 27-13 on the road to No. 15 Oklahoma State last week, the Mountaineers return home to play host to the Baylor Bears. 

Baylor is coming off of a 47-14 win over the Kansas Jayhawks with three running backs reaching the end zone on the day (Trestan Ebner, Craig Williams, John Lovett). Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer is looking to build off his week one performance where he threw for just 142 yards.

Even with this being a home game for West Virginia, Baylor is the presumed favorite at -3, according to Oddshark.com.

WVU vs the spread: 1-1

BAY vs the spread: 1-0

Trends:

BAY is 6-1 vs the spread in last 7 games

BAY is 4-1 vs the spread in last 5 road games

WVU is 5-14-1 vs the spread in last 20 games as the underdog

WVU is 2-6 vs the spread in their last 8 games played on Saturday

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

The spread don't know diddly. HCNB needs to coach those boys up & work on HIS play-calling imvho.

