Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

Week 8 Results

Baylor 35, Kansas 23

Texas Tech 48, West Virginia 10

No. 11 Oklahoma State 41, No. 20 Texas 34

No. 8 TCU 38, No. 17 Kansas State 28

Week 9 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers (5)

48-10? To Texas Tech? Yikes. I don't think I need to go into great detail as to why the Mountaineers are sitting in dead last.

9. Iowa State Cyclones (10)

BYE WEEK

8. Kansas Jayhawks (9)

Kansas moving up a spot despite losing to Baylor by 12? Yep. That's how bad West Virginia's loss was.

7. Oklahoma Sooners (8)

BYE WEEK

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders did whatever they wanted against WVU this past weekend. That said, I'm still not completely sold on them being a factor in the Big 12 race.

5. Baylor Bears (7)

Baylor took care of business against Kansas but I'm a little worried about their defense. They've allowed a combined 63 points in the last two games to West Virginia and Kansas, who played with a backup QB.

4. Texas Longhorns

How bad was Quinn Ewers in the loss to Oklahoma State? 19/49 and three picks? My goodness. I never understood why the Longhorns were favored in that game, let alone by nearly a full touchdown.

3. Kansas State Wildcats

K-State went up 28-10 and appeared to be well on their way to handing TCU its first loss of the season. They collapsed in the second half by not scoring a single point and gave up 28 unanswered to fall 38-28. Crushing loss but they're still the third-best team in the league. For now.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Not surprised that OSU beat Texas but I am surprised the game stayed as close as it was with all of the Texas turnovers. The Cowboys allowed Texas to hang around but held them off in the end.

1. TCU Horned Frogs

The Frogs keep on winning and until they lose, they'll remain atop these power rankings.

Week 9 Matchups (all times Eastern)

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma at Iowa State, 12 p.m. on FS1

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Baylor at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

