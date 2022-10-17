Skip to main content

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 8

A look at where each team stands heading in to Week 8.

Week 7 Results

West Virginia 43, Baylor 40

Oklahoma 52, No. 19 Kansas 42

No. 22 Texas 24, Iowa State 21

No. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State 40 (2OT)

Week 8 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. Iowa State Cyclones (8)

Iowa State sits at 0-4 in Big 12 play but those four losses are by a combined 14 points. They've played teams close but just don't have the offensive firepower to get over the hump.

9. Kansas Jayhawks (6) 

The Jayhawks have lost two straight and maybe they're beginning to fall back down to earth a little bit. Despite Oklahoma's struggles, very few believed they would beat the Sooners. We'll see if they can get back on track this week against Baylor.

8. Oklahoma Sooners (9) 

Oklahoma is in big trouble. We knew the defense was bad heading into Saturday's matchup but Kansas but to give up 42 points to backup QB Jason Bean? Yikes.

7. Baylor Bears (2)

Baylor's defense has played well all year and for whatever reason, they fell apart Thursday in Morgantown. They could not stop the run and a lot of that may have had to do with Siaki Ika suffering an injury. Still, it looks like an uphill battle for the defending Big 12 champs.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7)

BYE WEEK.

5. West Virginia Mountaineers (10)

This is where things just get weird. I have a hard time believing that WVU is the fifth-best team in the conference, but who the heck am I supposed to put above them? A lot of this will play itself out over the next few weeks, but they had the best win of those in consideration for this spot, so why not?

4. Texas Longhorns (5)

The Longhorns fell asleep this past weekend but woke up enough to come out on top of a reeling Iowa State team.

3. Kansas State Wildcats

BYE WEEK.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1)

Can't drop the Cowboys beyond two. I just can't. They lost a heartbreaker on the road in overtime to maybe the only team better than them in the league. 

1. TCU Horned Frogs (4)

It took me a little longer than most, but I'm finally on the TCU bandwagon. Beating a very good Oklahoma State team after falling behind big early shows that they are more than just a threat to win the Big 12.

Week 7 Matchups (all times Eastern)

Kansas at Baylor, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. on FS1

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU, 8 p.m.

