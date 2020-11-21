SI.com
Big 12 Score Predictions: Week 12

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers have a bye this week and are one of six Big 12 teams that won't be playing this week. Baylor, TCU,  and Texas Tech all have scheduled bye weeks and Texas' road contest vs winless Kansas was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

With that said, there still is two very important games being played today and it involves each of the top four teams in the conference. As the season is nearing its end, this weekend will have a lot to do with who ends up playing in the Big 12 Conference championship in Dallas, TX. Who will come away with wins? Let's take a look!

Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State

I want to say Kansas State will keep it close, but I don't think freshman Will Howard will find much success against that umbrella secondary that Iowa State likes to play. It confuses the best quarterbacks in the league and will likely spell huge problems for the youngster. Iowa State running back Breece Hall will have yet another big day on the ground powering the Cyclones to victory.

Iowa State wins 38-13

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma

The Sooners have dominated this rivalry and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has only won this game twice in his career. The one thing that is different about Gundy's Cowboys this season is that they have a very stingy defense that has the ability to keep them in every game they play. The offense for Oklahoma State has been a bit underwhelming and I think it is what will ultimately hurt their chances. Despite Oklahoma State having a good defense, Oklahoma is still going to get their fair share of points and the Cowboys just won't have enough to match them strike for strike.

Oklahoma wins 41-30

