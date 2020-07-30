MountaineerMaven
Big 12 Virtual Media Day Cancelled

Christopher Hall

A day after the Big 12 Conference released its format for the Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, it was cancelled late Thursday afternoon. The event was intended to be held Monday, August 3rd and according to the press release, it is yet to be determined if the event will be rescheduled. 

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in the release sent out by the Big 12 Conference. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time.“

This is coming off the heels of the ACC announcing their 2020 football schedule with a 10 conference game season that was announced on Wednesday. The 10 game conference slate which includes Notre Dame has an additional non-conference game within the representative's state borders. The ACC is expected to start its season the week of September 7th. 

On Thursday, minutes before the Big 12 announced the cancellation of its virtual media day, the SEC announced that they're going with a 10 game conference-only schedule with the season starting September 26th. 

West Virginia currently has a 10 game schedule with the only non-conference game versus Eastern Kentucky as the current season-home-opener set for September 12th. Big 12 Conference play is set to begin for the Mountaineers on September 26 in Morgantown against Kansas State.

