ACC Announces Football Schedule Model for 2020 Season

The ACC announced on Wednesday its plan to begin seven fall sports, including football, during the week of Sept. 7-12.

ACC football teams are slated to play an 11-game season in 2020, with 10 conference games and one non-conference matchups. The league says that each non-conference opponent "must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC."

Notre Dame will also be included in the ACC schedule in 2020, with its conference opponents being Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish will be eligible to compete for the ACC championship for the first time, per the conference.

All teams will play in one division, with the 2020 ACC championship game slated for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition."

"Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”



Fall Olympic sports across the ACC may begin on Sept. 10. Field hockey, women's soccer and men's soccer teams will play six conference games, while volleyball teams will play at least 10 games.

The ACC's 2020-21 basketball schedule has yet to be announced.