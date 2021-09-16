September 16, 2021
Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 3

West Virginia is on the fringe of making a bowl game according to the national media.
Last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers got in the win column for the first time in 2021 following a 66-0 win over the Long Island Sharks. It was expected to be a one-sided game, so not much has changed on the national media's perspective of this WVU team.

West Virginia looked really poor in their week one loss to Maryland but a win over No. 15 Virginia Tech this weekend could gain a lot of people's respect. Right now, the Mountaineers are viewed as a team that is not guaranteed to make a bowl game. Oddly enough, two outlets that have WVU getting bowl eligible have them playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. 

Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football. 

Action Network - Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Oregon State

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm) - No bowl game

College Football News - Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Indiana

ESPN - Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Michigan State

USA Today - No bowl game

Yahoo! Sports - Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Indiana

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*/SERVPRO First Responders Bowl*

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

