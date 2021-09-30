Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 5

A couple of weeks ago, the national media didn't view West Virginia as a lock to become bowl eligible. However, the Mountaineers' win over Virginia Tech two weeks ago and giving Oklahoma all they could handle this past week, has earned the national media's respect.

Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.

Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Indiana

CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs Arizona State

College Football News: Mercari Texas Bowl vs LSU

ESPN: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Houston, AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina

USA TODAY: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

Yahoo! Sports: Mercari Texas Bowl vs LSU

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.Allstate SugarValero AlamoCheez-ItTexasAutoZone LibertyGuaranteed RateLockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*/SERVPRO First Responders Bowl*West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

