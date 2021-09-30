September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 5

Taking a look at WVU's current bowl outlook.
Author:

A couple of weeks ago, the national media didn't view West Virginia as a lock to become bowl eligible. However, the Mountaineers' win over Virginia Tech two weeks ago and giving Oklahoma all they could handle this past week, has earned the national media's respect. 

Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.

Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Indiana

CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs Arizona State

College Football News: Mercari Texas Bowl vs LSU

ESPN: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Houston, AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina

USA TODAY: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

Yahoo! Sports: Mercari Texas Bowl vs LSU

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.Allstate SugarValero AlamoCheez-ItTexasAutoZone LibertyGuaranteed RateLockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*/SERVPRO First Responders Bowl*West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Taijh Alson(12), Dante Stills (55), Kaden Prather celebrate with the Black Diamond Trophy at midfield after knocking off No. 15 Virginia Tech.
Football

Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 5

1 minute ago
USATSI_16685289_168388579_lowres
Football

Rich Rodriguez Provides Health Update of His Son After Stint in ICU

15 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

WVU Basketball Schedule Finalized

32 minutes ago
USATSI_16735545_168388579_lowres
Football

What Texas Tech HC Matt Wells had to Say About WVU

22 hours ago
Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Eric Hommel (18) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Sean Mahone Named a Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

23 hours ago
Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 39

23 hours ago
USATSI_16754948_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas Tech

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16832468_168388579_lowres
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 5

Sep 29, 2021