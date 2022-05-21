Skip to main content

BREAKING: Colorado State Corner Transfers to WVU

WVU adds another through the portal.

Late Friday night, West Virginia received some secondary help through the transfer portal by picking up former Colorado State corner Rashad Ajayi. 

In four years with the Rams, Ajayi recorded 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, and 17 pass breakups. With the departures of Daryl Porter Jr. and Nicktroy Fortune, the Mountaineers desperately needed to add more bodies in the cornerback room. 

Ajayi, however, is not just a body. He has 35 career starts under his belt which will make him the most experienced corner on the West Virginia roster. 

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

