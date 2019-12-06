Mountaineer
BREAKING: Darius Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers have just been awarded with some good news as junior defensive lineman Darius Stills has opted to forgo the 2020 NFL Draft and return to West Virginia for his senior season. Stills took to social media to make his announcement.

Stills finished the 2019 season with 43 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss (T-4th in Big 12) and seven sacks (T-3rd in Big 12). Had Stills declared for the draft this year, he would be looking at being selected in the later rounds. It's not because he isn't talented enough, but more so because scouts want to see him prove himself for a second straight year, while being a little undersized according to most draft experts. By returning, he could raise his draft stock to become a mid-rounds selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Samuelbrownmd
Samuelbrownmd

What a Stud! Rockin physical ability and smart! Killer move! Mark my words —He will be a first round choice after next season! Proud of em!!!

