BREAKING: Former WVU RB Alec Sinkfield Announces Transfer Destination

The one-time West Virginia running back has a new home.
Friday evening, former West Virginia running back Alec Sinkfield took to Twitter to announce that he will be transferring to Boston College. Sinkfield entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on January 29th. 

In his four years in the program, Sinkfield rushed for 436 yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries. Although he was still expected to be the No. 2 back for West Virginia behind Leddie Brown, this really takes a hit to the experience of the running back room.

With Sinkfield's departure now complete, the Mountaineers have redshirt freshman Tony Mathis Jr. who has 55 yards and a touchdown on 18 career carries, freshman A'Varius Sparrow who has three carries for 10 yards, and two incoming freshmen Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH) and Justin Johnson Jr. (Edwardsville, IL).

