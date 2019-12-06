Mountaineer
BREAKING: Jovani Haskins Has Entered Transfer Portal

Schuyler Callihan

According to Keenan Cummings of Rivals.com, West Virginia has lost junior tight end Jovoni Haskins to the transfer portal. 

Haskins transferred to West Virginia from Miami in 2017 and under-performed during his two year stint in Morgantown. Serving as Trevon Wesco's backup in 2018, he hauled in 16 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Although he was the presumed favorite to start at the position this year, he battled some injuries and kind of fell off only reeling in four catches for 18 yards. 

Redshirt freshman Mike O'Laughlin had been receiving most of the reps with the first string and is a guy Neal Brown thinks can be one of the leagues best tight ends in a couple years.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Injuries plagued him. Wish him the best of luck

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Tough loss for the Mountaineers, but Mike O'Laughlin won the job

