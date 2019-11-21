Mountaineer
BREAKING: Oklahoma State Starting QB Ruled Out for Remainder of Season

Schuyler Callihan

First reported by Dusty Dvoracek of ESPN, Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders had surgery on his thumb and will be out the remainder of the regular season.

The redshirt freshman quarterback has guided the Cowboys to a 7-3 record and has thrown for 2,065 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In addition, he has rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns. 

Look for Hawaii transfer Dru Brown to fill in as his replacement this weekend in Morgantown. The former two year starter at Hawaii has only attempted 18 passes this season, completing them at a 72% clip for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Yeah, Sanders had finally started to turn the corner and was playing his best football. Luckily, backup Dru Brown was a two-year starter at Hawaii before transferring in last season. Hasn't played a ton this season, and not at all last season, but definitely has the experience at this level.

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Wow! Big loss for OK State

Schuyler Callihan

This is a big addition for #WVU. What are your thoughts?

