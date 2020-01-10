BREAKING: West Virginia Has a New Linebackers Coach

According to a report from FootballScoop.com, former Ole Miss linebackers coach Jeff Koonz has agreed to accept the same role at West Virginia.

Koonz akready has some Big 12 coaching experience, having spent time with Texas (2005-06, Grad Asst.), Iowa State (2007-09 - Secondary) and a 2nd stint at Texas in 2009 as a defensive quality control assistant. Following his return to Texas, he left to become the linebackers coach at Louisiana Tech from 2010-13 and held multiple roles while on staff at Cincinnati from 2014-16 prior to his short stops at North Texas and Ole Miss.