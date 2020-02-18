BREAKING: West Virginia Hires Dontae Wright as Linebackers Coach

Just moments ago, West Virginia announced that it has hired Dontae Wright as its next outside linebackers coach, replacing Al Pogue who left for Auburn.

Wright spent the last two seasons as the safeties coach at Western Michigan and spent time as a graduate assistant at Tennessee Tech and the defensive coordinator at Morehead State years prior.

This hire now completes the Mountaineers coaching staff for the 2020 season. Stay tuned for a more in-depth look on the new hire, Dontae Wright.