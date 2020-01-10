MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: West Virginia Set to Hire New Offensive Coordinator

Schuyler Callihan

According to FootballScoop.com, West Virginia is planning to hire Penn State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Gerad Parker as the new offensive coordinator. Current assistants, Matt Moore and Chad Scott shared the offensive coordinator duties in 2019, so expect some shuffling of roles in the coming days.

Parker has spent time at Cincinnati, Duke, Marshall and Purdue in addition to his one year stint in Happy Valley. Parker was also a graduate assistant at Kentucky in 2007.

The Mountaineers lost wide receivers coach Xavier Dye to South Florida last month, which opened up this spot on the offensive side. Stay tuned for more details later this evening.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Great hire for Coach Brown and this program

