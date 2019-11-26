According to multiple reports, West Virginia redshirt freshman safety Kwantel Raines has entered the transfer portal.

Head coach Neal Brown commented on Raines' status during his weekly press conference on Monday, stating that the former four-star recruit was "trying to figure out what he wants to do" and that Raines had not dressed for a game in two weeks.

Despite coming to Morgantown with high expectations, Raines' has struggled to find significant playing time as a Mountaineer, tallying only 10 tackles and one forced fumble over two seasons.