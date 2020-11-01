SI.com
BREAKING: WVU Kicker Evan Staley is Out for the Season

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday morning, West Virginia kicker Evan Staley announced on Twitter that he will be forced to miss the rest of the regular season and will be required to have surgery after suffering an injury while taking a hit on kickoff coverage vs Kansas State.

The Romney, West Virginia native is in his final season as a Mountaineer but does have the ability to return for one more year thanks to the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility. Staley made 6 of his 9 field goal attempts this season, including going 1/2 this Saturday. His long on the year was from 45 yards which he hit last week on the road at Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers will now have to turn to redshirt sophomore Casey Legg of Charleston, WV to handle the kicking duties for the remainder of the season. In relief of Staley on Saturday, Legg hit both of his field goal attempts including a 45-yarder. Legg was also a perfect 4/4 on extra point attempts.

West Virginia will travel to Austin next Saturday to take on the Texas Longhorns at noon on ABC. Texas is coming off a big win over No. 6 Oklahoma State, so this game will be big in terms of positioning for the Big 12 standings.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

Get Well Young MOUNTAINEER !!

