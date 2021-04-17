BREAKING: WVU Lands FCS Transfer Charles Woods

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a huge addition to the team's secondary via the transfer portal with the commitment of former Illinois State cornerback Charles Woods.

During his three seasons at Illinois State, Woods tallied 84 tackles, 27 pass deflections, and six interceptions. In 2019 he earned HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America honorable mention honors. Woods was also the Redbirds primary punt returner and could bring some additional value to the special teams unit for the Mountaineers.

With Dreshun Miller, Tae Mayo, and Tacorey Turner all deciding to transfer from the WVU program earlier this offseason, the cornerback spot became extremely thin. The addition of Woods should help stabilize a rather inexperienced group alongside Nicktroy Fortune and Jackie Matthews.

Woods will have two years remaining.

